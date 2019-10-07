Jackie Berry will celebrate her 90th birthday with a reception hosted by her children from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St.
Jackie was born Oct. 11, 1929.
She was married to the late Carl C. Berry. The couple has six children, the late Carl C. Berry Jr., Cindy Atkinson, Robin Schuh, Connie Berry, David Berry, and Daniel Berry; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Cards are welcome.
