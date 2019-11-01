Bethany Baptist Church, 500 N. Park Ave., will host the 11th annual Fall Bible Conference Nov. 1-3. Services times are 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Friday's service will be followed by a cookie fellowship and Sunday's service will be followed by a traditional carry-in dinner at noon. Former Bethany pastor Joseph Braden is returning to spend the weekend teaching, renewing old friendships, and making new friends. The theme is “The Gospel Changes Everything!” examining four key New Testament texts that speak of Christ's power to transform lives.

