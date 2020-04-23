Bethel United Methodist Church, 22150 Smelser Rd. in Hughesville, has offered a drive-in worship service for the past three Sundays. The Rev. Wesley Wingfield stands on the steps leading into the church for this sermon and participants sit in their vehicles. The service can be heard on the car radio when it’s tuned to a certain FM station.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service. The next worship service will be at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, April 26. Those attending need to park their vehicle in the parking lot and tune their radio station into the FM station that will be announced at the beginning of the service. Everyone must stay inside their vehicles for the entire service. The church will be locked.
