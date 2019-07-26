Bethel United Methodist Church, 22150 Smelser Rd. in Hughesville, will host a heritage festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The day will be filled with demonstrations of old farm equipment and implements of the 1913 era. There will be ice cream making, corn shelling, rock crushing, a quilt show, a craft and flea market, food and live entertainment. Admission is free. Freewill donations will benefit the Show-Me Christian Youth Home, CASA and Bethel UMC. For more information, call 660-553-8739 or 660-553-8740.

