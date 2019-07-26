Bethel United Methodist Church, 22150 Smelser Rd. in Hughesville, will host a heritage festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The day will be filled with demonstrations of old farm equipment and implements of the 1913 era. There will be ice cream making, corn shelling, rock crushing, a quilt show, a craft and flea market, food and live entertainment. Admission is free. Freewill donations will benefit the Show-Me Christian Youth Home, CASA and Bethel UMC. For more information, call 660-553-8739 or 660-553-8740.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime banking firm Wood & Huston opening in Sedalia
- Total losses after house, business fires in Sedalia
- Longtime physician, OB-GYN remembered for compassion
- Police Reports July 20
- CSC Group buys historic Trust Co. Building
- After surviving heart attack, woman becomes a nurse
- First responders conduct crisis response exercise
- A reading camp reunion
- Dozens of cases resolved in Circuit Court
- Heckart reflects on community center
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.