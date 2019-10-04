Bethlehem Baptist Church, 31015 Wingate Rd. in Sedalia, will host a fall festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The church will serve chili, a drink and dessert. There will be a silent auction (winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.), children’s activities and live gospel music with the Bent Knee Cowboy Church Band. The cost is $5 and free for children under 4. Proceeds will go toward sending young adults on international mission trips. 

