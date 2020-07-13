Mr. and Mrs. Paul Beykirch will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 12.
Kathy Erdel and Paul Beykirch were married on July 12, 1980, at St. Brendan’s Church in Mexico, Missouri.
Mrs. Beykirch is a retired speech pathologist. Mr. Beykirch is the president of County Distributing Company.
The couple have four children, Katelin Hladik of Sedalia, Meredith Jarvis and Anna Beykirch of Melbourne, Australia, and John Beykirch of Denver, Colorado, and six grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, airline travel plans are postponed. The couple will celebrate by attending a Catholic Mass of Thanksgiving for 40 years of marriage July 12. They will have a weekend golf excursion in Branson and will toast with a cold Budweiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.