Paul and Kathy Beykirch, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of their daughter Anna Beykirch, of Melbourne, Australia, to Joel Egan, of Ascot Vale, Victoria, Australia. He is the son of Debbie Egan and Laurie Egan, both of Ascot Vale, Victoria, Australia.
The future bride graduated in 2007 from Sacred Heart High School. She graduated in 2011 with a communications degree from Springhill College, Mobile, Alabama; and she recently graduated with a master’s of business degree from with an emphasis on human resources from Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia.
The future groom is a 2003 graduate of St. Bernard’s College Preparatory School, Melbourne, Australia. He graduated in 2009 with a business degree from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Australia. He is the co-founder of the Ascot Group Corporation, Melbourne, Australia.
A wedding is planned for Jan. 14, 2021, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.