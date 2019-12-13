The Sedalia Bible Academy hosted its third annual Bible Appreciation Gathering on Nov. 9 at Golden Corral in Sedalia.
Attendees heard from a number of guest speakers including Omar Baeza who spoke about being a racist gang member who found God while incarcerated at the Pettis County Jail: “God dealt with me and made me born again.” He is working with the Hispanic Baptist Church of Sedalia in his outreach ministry in the Middle East.
Sedalia native Sam Hargrave spoke about going from atheism in college to now being a campus minister with his wife at InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.
A nurse and nurse educator, Joyce Foster said she “accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior at the age of 9 or 10” and tries to read the Bible every few years. She mentioned the following Bible passages as “foundational” to her experiencing peace, comfort and assurance: II Peter 3:17-18, Psalm 119:11, Isaiah 26:3, Philippians 4:6-9 and Matthew 11:28.
Alan Christensen has been on the staff of Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp in Vienna for 25 years. He was 11 when his father died of a heart attack and he began searching the Bible. He quoted John 14:1 and 6 as passages that guided him to find the answer. “My life was changed,” he recalled. “The first change was my attitude toward the Bible. It was where I could find what my Savior wants me to know and do.”
Pastor Larry Marriott from the Cowboy Church in Tipton said he was not raised in a church-going family but he was saved in his 40s by hearing God’s word: “God took control of my being and urged me to start a church for people who don't or won't go to church for the many reasons we all use for excuses.”
Laura Williams of Jefferson City Bible Chapel recited John Chapter 15.
Music was provided by Pastor Efrain Baeza of Sedalia's Hispanic Baptist Church and by Alex and Olga Kapitula of the Word of Life Ukrainian Evangelical Church in Sedalia.
