The third annual community-wide Bible Appreciation Luncheon and Thanksgiving gathering will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Golden Corral Family Restaurant, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia.
The event is sponsored by Sedalia Bible Academy and is planned in observance of the 78th National Bible Week, which is celebrated during Thanksgiving week across the U.S.
Highlights of the program will be recitations of Bible passages in various languages, musical presentations from area church groups and first-person accounts of interaction with the Bible by men and women from various vocations. The program will also include prayer and congregational singing.
Attendees are asked to arrive early, pay for their meal and be seated before 11 a.m. in the large dining area. No appeal will be made for donations.
For more information, contact P.C. Thomas at p.c.thomas@charter.net or at 660-826-9988. The luncheon is open to the public.
