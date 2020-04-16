The Missouri Bicentennial Commission announced the Bicentennial Poster contest open to all students in grades 3-12 in Missouri. Judges will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present, and future.
Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries. The deadline is Oct. 31. Judges will select the final designs: two from grades 3-6 and two from grades 7-12.
The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to design a brochure and develop the selected designs into their final poster format.
Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster. For more information, contact contact@missouri2021.org.
