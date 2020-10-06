Missouri students in grades 3-12 have until Oct. 31 to submit their poster design to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial in 2021. Judges representing the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme: Sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present and future.
Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries. The commission welcomes sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while some students are learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.
Judges will select two designs from grades 3-6 and two from grades 7-12. Each winner will receive $200 and will be recognized at the poster unveiling ceremony. The Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to develop the selected posters into their final format.
