Beaher
Elizabeth Beaher will observe her 75th birthday Oct. 9.
She was born Oct. 9, 1944, in Poplar Bluff.
Elizabeth was a teacher and she enjoys reading and watching television.
She has two children, Joseph Beaher Jr., of Sedalia, and Amy Atherton, of Webster Groves.
Birthday cards may be sent to Elizabeth at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Home, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
Dunworth
Helen Dunworth will observe her 83rd birthday Oct. 4.
She was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Helen was a school teacher and advertising director at a newspaper. She enjoys painting.
She has three children, Pat Dunworth, of Sedalia, Stephanie “Jeanie” Dunworth, of Warrensburg, and Mike Dunworth, of Topeka, Kansas.
Birthday cards may be sent to Helen at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Home, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
Fowler
Mable Fowler will observe her 90th birthday Oct. 9.
She was born Oct. 9, 1929, in El Dorado Springs.
Mable worked in janitorial at the Medical Plaza. She enjoys fishing, reading, writing and poetry.
She has two children, Paula Steinmets, of Reno, Nevada, and Donna Brown, of Blackwater.
Birthday cards may be sent to Mable at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Home, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
Wright
Anna Wright will observe her 88th birthday Oct. 3.
She was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Cooper County.
Anna was married to the late Walter J. Wright.
She was a housewife and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and bingo.
Anna has five children, Ruth Mather and Kathryn Wright, both of Sedalia, Thomas Wright, of Van Buren, Michael Wright, of Rodgers, Texas, and Vickie Thate, of Kingsville.
Birthday cards may be sent to Anna at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Home, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
