Birthright Pregnancy resource center is continuing to be open for pregnancy tests and other help from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m Mondays and Fridays. The center is open other times by appointment. Birthright intends to return to a full weekly schedule as soon as volunteers are available.
The yearly fundraising sale has been postponed until this fall.
For more information, call the office at 660-826-9060.
