An emeritus service for Administrator Superintendent Pastor W.T. Morris of True Vine Fellowship COGIC will be hosted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church, 600 N. Moniteau Ave. Officiant for the service will be Bishop M. Johnson, Prelate Missouri Western Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. Mother Mary K. Sims, MWJ2 supervisor of women, will also be in attendance. All are welcome to attend the service.
