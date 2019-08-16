The Blackwater Church of Christ, 307 Scott Ave., will host Let Us Share Our Blessings Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The church will serve hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Items will include clothing in all sizes for men, women and children plus shoes, toys and household items. Everything is free. 

