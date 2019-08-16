The Blackwater Church of Christ, 307 Scott Ave., will host Let Us Share Our Blessings Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The church will serve hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Items will include clothing in all sizes for men, women and children plus shoes, toys and household items. Everything is free.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Miley Cyrus isn't 'happy' following split
- Granger Smith's wife posts emotional back to school message following son's death
- Whitney Port's miscarriage brought her closer to her husband
- Bears rookie WR Ridley ready to 'make his mark' after hamstring injury early in camp
- Deadline extended to Monday for pot business applicants; 236 have applied so far
- Parson's call for special session could open door for criticism
- Jussie Smollett considering lawsuit
- Kirsten Dunst couldn't hold her kid on Sundays after getting spray tan on him
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri State Fair opening weekend highlights
- Smithton man killed in Cooper crash
- Highlights for Tuesday at the Missouri State Fair
- PCAD employees form Local 5229
- Police Reports Aug. 10
- Man killed in Sedalia crash
- Court cases progress in Pettis, Cooper Circuit Courts
- Sedalia Aesthetics moves to new location
- Reed Anniversary
- Admission discounts offered throughout state fair
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.