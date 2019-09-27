The Blackwater Preservation Society will host ragtime player Bob Milne in two different concerts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 at the West End Theatre, 301 Doddridge Ave. in Blackwater.
Milne hails from Lapeer, Michigan, but spends most of the year on the road performing piano ragtime and boogie-woogie concerts across the United States, Japan and Alaska. Milne is one of only two ragtime piano players/composers asked to perform at the Library of Congress where his work is now preserved.
He not only plays the piano but explains the history of ragtime, relates facts of previous ragtime players and composers such as Scott Jackson and Blind Boone and recalls humorous incidents of his life as a “Journey Man.” Milne will play “The Music Box” and favorites such as Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.”
Tickets are available at the door. In conjunction with the event, the Blackwater Community Club will be serving a smoked pork chop meal with all the trimmings, drink and dessert at the Blackwater Depot Community Center at noon Oct. 5 by reservation.
For more information or reservations for either event, call Mark Danner at 660-888-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.