Blackwater Chapel United Methodist Church, in rural La Monte, will host its annual Homecoming Sunday on Aug. 4. The schedule includes a morning worship service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wes Wingfield speaking. A carry-in dinner will be served at noon with table service and beverages furnished. An afternoon program will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will feature musical entertainment by Jon Urton and friends. Visitors are welcome.

