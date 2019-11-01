Blackwater Chapel United Methodist Church will host its annual Lord's Acre Sale and Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2. For a free will donation, they will serve a buffet-style dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. An auction will begin at approximately 1 p.m. with Sam Trelow presiding. A wide variety of items will be available including a quilt made by Shirley Guier. The church is located in Northwest Pettis County a few miles south of Sweet Springs. From the Mennonite School located on state Route 127, go west on Blackwater Chapel Road about 2 miles. 

