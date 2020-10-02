COLE CAMP — Welcome back to Cole Camp, where the lights are brighter, the grass is greener and the Bluebirds, after a delayed season opener, are meaner.
Bluebirds junior Ethan Corpening accounted for the go-ahead points, including the point-after attempt, during a 13-12 victory Friday hosting Tipton.
Called for a penalty on the previous snap, Corpening took the next handoff with conviction.
“I was mad, so I just took it, broke the first tackle and just went,” Corpening said. “I was gone.”
Corpening dashed for a 55-yard, game-tying score with 2 minutes, 13 second remaining with regulation. He was then tasked with the decisive point-after attempt.
“I was trying to focus and get my breathing down after the long run,” Corpening said. “We got a bigger tee so I get more lift off the ground — the grass is a little tall — and just put it in.”
Cole Camp freshman Harrison Reid sealed the game with an interception, with the Bluebirds taking their next snap in victory formation.
The Bluebirds (2-4) debuted a new track, scoreboard and cool season grass on the field as part of a $2.5 million bond issue passed in April 2019.
Upgraded amenities delayed the home opener until Week 6, said Bluebirds head coach Kevin Shearer, but should allow the school to host district track meets.
“We wanted to do it correctly the first time,” Shearer said. “It’s given the whole facility a cleaner, nicer look. … It’s been a long five weeks not playing any home games.”
Recovering two Cole Camp fumbles in the first half, Tipton (3-3) took a lead off the initial turnover, punctuating the ensuing drive with a 43-yard quick strike to junior Michael Buckner.
The Cardinals led 6-0 with 2:23 to halftime after a failed 2-point conversion.
Bluebirds junior Andrew Hahn gave Cole Camp possession with a strip sack at the 4:28 mark in the third period. A fourth-and-short conversion kept the drive alive and, on the first play of the fourth quarter, junior Evan Shearer lofted a 21-yard TD pass to junior Gage Cross.
Tipton quickly responded. Cardinals senior Cameron Whisler escaped Cole Camp tacklers en route to a 54-yard TD rush to give the visitors a 12-6 lead with 11:31 to play.
Cole Camp reset the turnover margin at the Tipton 3, recovering a fumble with 8:27 remaining. The Bluebirds lost yardage, and a fourth-down incompletion reversed control to Tipton.
The Bluebirds snapped a four-game losing streak Friday with their eighth win over Tipton in nine meetings.
While both teams participate in the newly-formed West Central Football Conference, Friday was a classic Kaysinger struggle. Familiarity played a role in a low-scoring affair between longtime rivals.
“We know what they were doing,” Corpening said. “They’ve run the same stuff for years. It was just reading them, knowing what they’re playing, watching film. … It’s exhilarating, because you know where the ball’s going. And you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, here comes a guy, right here,’ and you can smoke him.”
The Bluebirds and Cardinals share an assignment to Class 1, District 3 with Kaysinger rivals Windsor and Lincoln. Skyline entered Friday leading the district standings with 51.59 points. Windsor (49.84), Tipton (42.57), Cole Camp (27.88) and Lincoln (23.5) rounded out the top five.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
