Story Time programs at Boonslick Regional Library in Sedalia will begin Feb. 10. Story Time is for children 2 to 5 years of age. Children will enjoy books, songs, fingerplays, creative movement and more. There will be two weekly sessions for parents to choose from: Mondays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 10 through April 13 and Thursdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 13 through April 16. A Boonslick Library card is required. For more information, visit www.boonslickregionallibrary.com or call 660-827-READ.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.