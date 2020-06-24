Boonslick Regional Library’s Outreach Services, BRLMobile2GO, is coming to several areas.
As of June 17, the library provides rural internet outreach services to residents in Pettis, Benton, and Cooper counties. One can watch for the colorful library van, park beside the vehicle and begin using the free Wi-Fi service from their device. Mobile printing services are available by selecting the branch location to pick up documents.
The Wi-Fi Hotspot Service is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the CARES Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
For more information call 660-827-READ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.