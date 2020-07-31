Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
Hughesville City Hall, drop site.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Hughesville City Park.
La Monte Senior Housing, drop site.
1 to 4 p.m.: La Monte City Park.
Wednesday
9 a.m. to noon: Warsaw, Harbor Village.
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Warsaw, Lay’s Park.
Friday
9 a.m. to noon: Boonville City Park, Walmart parking lot.
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Blackwater, outside City Hall.
Blackwater City Hall, drop site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.