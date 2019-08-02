Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
Lincoln City Hall (open to public).
Lincoln Community Assisted Living/Nursing Home.
10:30 to 11 a.m.: Lincoln Cardinal Kids, Summer ReFuel Food Program.
11:15 to 11:45 a.m.: Lincoln Park, Summer ReFuel Food Program.
Wednesday
Green Ridge Post Office (open to public).
11 to 11:30 a.m.: Green Ridge City Park, Summer ReFuel Food Program.
Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Houstonia City Hall, Summer ReFuel Food Program.
Sedalia Bristol Manor.
Friday
Noon: Pilot Grove City Park, Summer ReFuel Food Program.
Pilot Grove Otelco Telephone Co. (open to public).
Pilot Grove Katy Manor Nursing Home.
