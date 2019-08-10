Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: La Monte City Park, Summer ReFuel Food Program.
La Monte Senior Housing.
Wednesday
Four Seasons Living Center.
Pettis County Assisted Living.
Smithton City Hall (open to public).
Friday
Prairie Home Duncan’s Diner (open to public).
Boonville Milestone Daycare.
Boonville Ashley Manor Assisted Living.
Boonville Lakeview Health Care and Rehabilitation.
Boonville Clubhouse Head Start.
Boonville YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center.
Boonville Hartmann Village Assisted Living.
Boonville Riverdell Assisted Living.
Blackwater City Hall (open to public).
