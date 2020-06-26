Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
9 a.m. to noon: Cole Camp, Water Tower Park.
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Lincoln, Main Street.
Lincoln, city drop site.
Wednesday
Green Ridge Post Office drop site.
9 a.m. to noon: Green Ridge, City Park.
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Smithton, City Park.
Friday
Pilot Grove Otelco drop site.
9 a.m. to noon: Pilot Grove, Katy Park.
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Prairie Home, across for Duncan’s Diner.
