Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
La Monte R-IV School.
La Monte Senior Housing.
Wednesday
Lakeway Quick Shop (open to the public).
BB Bar and Restaurant, Cole Turkey (open to the public).
Colony Baptist Church, Forthview.
Friday
Prairie Home, Duncan’s Diner (open to the public).
Prairie Home R-V School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.