Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
9 a.m.: Hughesville City Hall.
9:15 to 11:30 a.m.: Hughesville Main Street.
1:45 to 4 p.m.: La Monte City Park.
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Applewood Christian School.
9:30 a.m.: E.W. Thompson State School.
10 a.m.: Green Ridge Post Office.
10:15 a.m.: Green Ridge R-VIII School.
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Green Ridge City Park.
Friday
9 a.m.: St. Joseph Catholic School.
9:20 a.m.: Pilot Grove C-IV School.
9:40 a.m. to noon: Pilot Grove, Katy Park.
1 p.m.: Prairie Home, Duncan’s Diner.
1:30 p.m.: Prairie Home R-V School.
2:30 to 4 p.m.: Prairie Home.
