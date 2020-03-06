Boonslick Regional Library
Monday
Deer Brook Villa.
Hughesville City Hall (open to public).
Pettis County R-VI Northwest Elementary School.
Wednesday
E.W. Thompson State School.
Four Seasons Living Center.
Applewood Christian School.
Friday
No run.
