Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Shadows of Foxworth,” by V.C. Andrews.
“Outsider,” by Linda Castillo.
“Holding Out for Christmas,” by Janet Dailey.
“People of the Canyons,” by Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear.
“You Again,” by Debbie Macomber.
“Cajun Justice,” by James Patterson and Tucker Axum III.
“The Black Swan of Paris,” by Karen Robards.
“Muzzled,” by David Rosenfelt.
“The Order,” by Daniel Silva.
“The Lost and Found Bookshop,” by Susan Wiggs.
