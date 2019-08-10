Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Tell Me Everything,” by Cambria Brockman.
“Shamed,” by Linda Castillo.
“Very Nice,” by Marcy Dermansky.
“Bad Axe Country,” by John Galligan.
“Red Metal,” by Mark Greaney and Hunter Ripley Rawlings IV.
“The Second-Worst Restaurant in France,” by Alexander McCall Smith.
“Knife,” by Jo Nesbø.
“The Need,” by Helen Phillips.
“Bark of Night,” by David Rosenfelt.
“The New Girl,” by Daniel Silva.
“Wanderers,” by Chuck Wendig.
Nonfiction
“The Vagabonds: The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip,” by Jeff Guinn.
“The Bastard Brigade: The True Story of the Renegade Scientists and Spies Who Sabotaged the Nazi Atomic Bomb,” by Sam Kean.
“For the Good of the Game: The Inside Story of the Surprising and Dramatic Transformation of Major League Baseball,” by Bud Selig.
“Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram,” by Isha Sesay.
“Three Women,” by Lisa Taddeo.
