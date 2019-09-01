Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Terns of Endearment,” by Donna Andrews.
“Love and Death Among the Cheetahs,” by Rhys Bowen.
“Outfox,” by Sandra Brown.
“Is There Still Sex in the City?” by Candace Bushnell.
“Reticence,” by Gail Carriger.
“Things You Save in a Fire,” by Katherine Center.
“Labyrinth,” Catherrine Coulter.
“A Dangerous Man,” by Robert Crais.
“A Particular Kind of Black Man,” by Tope Folarin.
“The Escape Room,” by Megan Goldin.
“The Book Charmer,” by Karen Hawkins.
“The Winemaker’s Wife,” by Kristin Harmel.
“Game of Snipers,” by Stephen Hunter.
“The Swallows,” by Lisa Lutz.
“The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep,” by H.G. Parry.
“The Inn,” by James Patterson.
“The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
“We Are All Good People Here,” by Susan Rebecca White.
Nonfiction
“The Girls: An All-American Town, a Predatory Doctor, and the Untold Story of the Gymnasts Who Brought Him Down,” by Abigail Pesta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.