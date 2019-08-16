Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“The Helpline,” by Katherine Collette.
“Home for Erring and Outcast Girls,” by Julie Kibler.
“Jade War,” by Fonda Lee.
“Temptation’s Darling,” by Johanna Lindsey.
“Lady in the Lake,” by Laura Lippman.
“The Philosopher’s War,” by Tom Miller.
“Gravity Is the Thing,” by Jaclyn Moriarty.
“Beijing Payback,” by Daniel Nieh.
“Sophia, Princess Among Beasts,” by James Patterson.
“The Lager Queen of Minnesota,” by Ryan J. Stradal.
“Turbulence,” David Szalay.
“Theme Music,” by Marie T. Vandelly.
“The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead.
Nonfiction
“American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump,” by Tim Albert.
“A Beginner’s Guide to the End: Practical Advice for Living Life and Facing Death,” by BJ Miller and Shoshana Berger.
“Crisis in the Red Zone: The Story of the Deadliest Ebola Outbreak in History and the Outbreaks to Come,” by Richard Preston.
“Elvis in Vegas: How the King Reinvented the Las Vegas Show,” by Richard Zoglin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.