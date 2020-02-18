Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Followers,” by Megan Angelo.
“Highfire,” by Eoin Colfer.
“American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummings.
“House on Fire,” by Joseph Finder.
“Heart of Junk,” by Luke Geddes.
“Agency,” by William Gibson.
“The Prized Girl,” Amy K. Green.
“Country Strong,” by Linda Lael Miller.
“St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets,” by Annie England Noblin.
“No Fixed Line,” by Dana Stabenow.
“The Other People,” by C.J. Tudor.
“Processed Cheese,” by Stephen Wright.
Nonfiction
“The Age of Entitlement: American Since the Sixties,” by Christopher Caldwell.
“Fight of the Century: Writers Reflect on 100 Years of Landmark ACLU Cases,” by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, eds.
“Normal: A Mother and Her Beautiful Son,” by Magda Newman.
“The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice-Crossing Antarctica Alone,” by Colin O’Brady.
