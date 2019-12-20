Fiction
“Nothing More Dangerous,” by Allen Eskens.
“The German House,” by Annette Hess.
“Blood of Empire,” by Brian McClellan.
“Dead Blow,” by Lisa Preston.
Nonfiction
“How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss,” by Michael Greger.
“Nash: The Official Biography,” by Nash Grier.
“Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America,” by Karine Jean-Pierre.
“CLEAN7: Supercharge the Body’s Natural Ability to Heal Itself--The One-Week Breakthrough Detox Program,” by Alejandro Junger.
“Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference, ad the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” by Jessica McDiarmid.
“Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” by Tim McGraw.
“Inside Outside: A Sourcebook of Inspired Garden Rooms,” by Linda O’Keeffe.
“A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution,” by Jeremy Popkin.
“The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get: An Entrepreneur’s Memoir,” by Joe Ricketts.
“The Great Democracy: How to Fix Our Politics, Unrig the Economy, and Unite America,” by Ganesh Sitaraman.
“Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” by Donald J. Trump Jr.
