Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“The Girls With No Names,” by Serena Burdick.
“Kingdomtide,” by Rye Curtis.
“Naked Came the Florida Man,” by Tim Dorsey.
“Deep State,” by Chris Hauty.
“First Cut,” by Judy Melinek M.D. and T.J. Mitchell.
“The Little Bookshop on the Seine,” by Rebecca Raisin.
“All the Ways We Said Goodbye: A Novel of the Paris Ritz,” by Beatriz Williams.
Nonfiction
“A New Way to Age,” by Suzanne Somers.
“Martha Stewart Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routine,” by Martha Stewart.
“The Math of Life and Death: 7 Mathematical Principals That Shape Our Lives,” by Kit Yates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.