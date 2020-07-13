Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“The Silence,” by Susan Allott.
“I’d Give Anything,” by Marisa de los Santos.
“The Queen’s Secret: A Novel of England’s World War II Queen,” by Karen Harper.
“The Jane Austen Society,” by Natalie Jenner.
“A Good Marriage,” by Kimberly McCreight.
“The Imperfects,” by Amy Meyerson.
“On Ocean Boulevard,” by Mary Alice Monroe.
“Shakespeare for Squirrels,” by Christopher Moore.
“These Women,” by Ivy Pochoda.
Nonfiction
“Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program,” by Melissa Alcantara.
“Creative Care: A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and Elder Care,” by Anne Basting.
“How We Change: And Ten Reasons Why We Don’t,” by Ross Ellenhorn.
“Sunny Days: The Children’s Television Revolution That Changed America,” by David Kamp.
“24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid,” by Willie Mays and John Shea.
“How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom,” by Matt Ridley.
“My Vanishing Country: A Memoir,” by Bakari Sellers.
