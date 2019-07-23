Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction:
“Big Sky,” by Kate Atkinson.
“Fleishman is in Trouble,” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.
“The Tenth Muse,” by Catherine Chung.
“Girl in the Rearview Mirror,” by Kelsey Rae Dimberg.
“The Cutting Room,” by Ashley Dyer.
“Summer of ‘69,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
“Paranoid,” by Lisa Jackson.
“The Perfect Fraud,” by Ellen LaCorte.
“After the End,” by Clare Mackintosh.
“The Summer of Sunshine and Margot,” by Susan Mallery.
“The Brink,” by James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth.
“Unleashed,” by Diana Palmer.
“Her Daughter’s Mother,” by Daniela Petrova.
“Lost and Found,” by Danielle Steel.
“Backlash,” by Brad Thor.
Nonfiction:
“Chaos: Charles Manson and the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties,” by Tom O’Neill.
“Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World’s Deadliest Special Operations Force,” by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.