Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“The Boy From the Woods,” by Harlan Coben.
“The Sea of Lost Girls,” by Carol Goodman.
“The Mirror & the Light,” by Hilary Mantel.
“In Five Years,” by Rebecca Serle.
Nonfiction
“Eat for Life: The Breakthrough Nutrient-Rich Program for Longevity, Disease Reversal, and Sustained Weight Loss,” by Joel Fuhrman.
“The 4 Season Solution: The Groundbreaking New Plan for Feeling Better, Living Well, and Powering Down Our Always-On Lives,” by Dallas Hartwig.
“Dorothy Day: Dissenting Voice of the American Century,” by John Loughery and Blythe Randolph.
“Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation About Aging,” by Joan Lunden.
“The Lady of Sing Sing: An American Countess, an Italian Immigrant, and Their Epic Battle for Justice in New York’s Gilded Age,” by Idanna Pucci.
“Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America,” by Gerald Posner.
