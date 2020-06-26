Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Smoke Bitten,” by Patricia Briggs.
“The Rise of Skywalker. Expanded Edition,” by Rae Carson.
“The Eighth Girl,” by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung.
“Journey of the Pharaohs,” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown.
“A Forgotten Murder,” by Jude Deveraux.
“The Shape of Family,” by Shilpi Somaya Gowda.
“The Animals at Lockwood Manor,” by Jane Healey.
“The City We Became,” by N.K. Jemisin.
“The Honey-Don’t List,” by Christina Lauren.
“The Glass Hotel,” by Emily St. John Mandel.
“A Reasonable Doubt,” by Phillip Margolin.
“Beheld,” by TaraShea Nesbit.
“The Jerusalem Assassin,” by Joel C. Rosenberg.
“88 Names,” by Matt Ruff.
Nonfiction
“How to Be Fine: What We Learned From Living by the Rules of 50 Self-Help Books,” by Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer.
“The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s’ Black Family,” by Bettye Kearse.
“The Genius Life: Heal Your Mind, Strengthen Your Body and Become Extraordinary (Genius Living),” by Max Lugavere.
