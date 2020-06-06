Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Lavender Blue Murder,” by Laura Childs.
“Lethal Game,” by Christine Feehan.
“The Companions,” by Katie M. Flynn.
“The Grace Kelly Dress,” by Brenda Janowitz.
“The Henna Artist,” by Alka Joshi.
“House of Earth and Blood,” by Sarah J. Maas.
“The Numbers Game,” by Danielle Steel.
“Eight Perfect Murders,” by Peter Swanson.
Nonfiction
“The Hunt for History: On the Trail of the World’s Lost Treasures-from Letters of Lincoln, Churchill, and Einstein to the Secret Recording Onboard JFK’s Air Force One,” by Nathan Raab.
“82 Days on Okinawa: One American’s Unforgettable Firsthand Account of the Pacific War’s Greatest Battle,” by Art Shaw and Robert L. Wise.
