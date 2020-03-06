Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“One MInute Out,” by Mark Greaney.
“Perfect Little Children,” by Sophie Hannah.
“The Mercies,” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
“Sisters by Choice,” by Susan Mallery.
“Salt River,” by Randy Wayne White.
Nonfiction
“The Last Negroes at Harvard: The Class of 1963 and the 18 Young Men Who Changed Harvard Forever,” by Kent Garrett.
“The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird,” by Joshua Hammer.
“Washington’s End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle,” by Jonathan Horn.
“Brother & SIster: A Memoir,” by Diane Keaton.
“As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction,” by Dan Peres.
