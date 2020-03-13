Fiction
“Amnesty,” by Arvind Adiga.
“Postscript,” by Cecelia Ahern.
“The Unwilling,” by Kelly Braffet.
“The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica.
“The Last Best Hope,” by Una McCormack.
“The Holdout,” by Graham Moore.
“Dead to Her,” by Sarah Pinborough.
“The Sun Down Motel,” by Simone St. James.
“A Witch in Time,” by Constance Sayer.
“The Only Child,” by Mi-ae Seo.
Nonfiction
“The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison,” by Jason Hardy.
“Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World,” by Madeline Levine.
“Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight,” by Amy Shira Teitel.
“Broken Faith: Inside the World of Faith Fellowship, One of America's Most Dangerous Cults,” by Mitch Weiss.
