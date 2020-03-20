Fiction
“The Warsaw Protocol,” by Steve Berry.
“No Bad Deed,” by Heather Chavez.
“Chasing Cassandra,” by Lisa Kleypas.
“Pretty as a Picture,” by Elizabeth Little.
“The King’s Justice,” by Susan Elia MacNeal.
“Trouble is What I Do,” by Walter Mosley.
“Blindside,” by James Patterson and James O. Born.
“The Lucky One,” by Lori Rader-Day.
“The Lost Diary of M,” by Paul Wolfe.
Nonfiction
“The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success,” by Ross Douthat.
“Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote,” by Ellen Carol DuBois.
“Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet-One Bite at a Time,” Mark Hyman.
“Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership,” by Edward J. Larson.
“Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima,” by Martha MacCallum.”
“The Boston Massacre: A Family History,” by Serena Zabin.
