Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Follow Me,” by Kathleen Barber.
“Long Range,” by C.J. Box.
“Coconut Layer Cake Murder,” by Joanne Fluke.
“The Big Lie,” by James Grippando.
“You are Not Alone,” by Greer Hendricks and
Sarah Pekkanen.
“Last Girl Standing,” by Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush.
“Watching from the Dark,” by Gytha Lodge.
“Apeirogon,” by Colum McCann.
“The Darkest King,” by Gena Showalter.
Nonfiction
“The Adventurer’s Son: A Memoir,” by Roman Dial.
“Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” by David Enrich.
“Operation Chastise: The RAF’s Most Brilliant Attack of World War II,” by Max Hastings.
