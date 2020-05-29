Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“These Ghosts are Family,” by Maisy Card.
“Actress,” by Anne Enright.
“The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich.
“Stop at Nothing,” by Michael Ledwidge.
“Trace Elements,” by Donna Leon.
“Please See Us,” by Caitlin Mullen.
“Blackwood,” by Michael Farris Smith.
Nonfiction
“John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father’s Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial,” by Dan Abrams and David Fisher.
“How to Eat: All Your Food and Diet Questions Answered,” by Mark Bittman and David Katz.
“Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice, that Go a Long Way,” by Barbara Bush.
“Rebel Cinderella: From Rags to Riches to Radical, the Epic Journey of Rose Pastor Stokes,” by Adam Hochschild.
“Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with Fit52 Life,” by Carrie Underwood.
