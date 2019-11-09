Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Ninth House,” by Leigh Bardugo.
“A Dog’s Promise,” by W. Bruce Cameron.
“Bitter Feast,” by Deborah Crombie.
“Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Strout.
“The Burning White,” by Brent Weeks.
“The Christmas Spirits of Tradd Street,” by Karen White.
Nonfiction
“Three Days at the Brink: FDR’s Daring Gamble to Win World War II,” by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney.
“The Body: A Guide for Occupants,” by Bill Bryson.
“You Are Worth It: Building a Life Worth Fighting For,” by Kyle Carpenter and Don Yeager.
“Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society,” by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate.
“The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History,” by Nathalia Holt.
“The Contender: The Story of Marlon Brando,” by William J. Mann.
“Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings,” by Joni Mitchell.
“The First Cell: And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last,” by Azra Raza.
“Beautiful on the Outside,” by Adam Pippon.
“The Way I Heard It: True Tales for the Curious Mind With a Short Attention Span,” by Mike Rowe.
