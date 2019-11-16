Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Owl Be Home for Christmas,” by Donna Andrews.
“The Night Fire,” by Michael Connelly.
“The Deserter,” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille.
“Agent Running in the Field,” by John Le Carre’.
“To the Land of Long Lost Friends,” by Alexander McCall Smith.
“Meant to Be Yours,” by Susan Mallery.
“Let It Snow,” by Nancy Thayer.
“A Cruel Deception,” by Charles Todd.
“Stealth,” by Stuart Woods.
Nonfiction
“Dreams of El Dorado: A History of the American West,” by H.W. Brands.
“The End Is Always Near: Apocalyptic Moments, from the Bronze Age Collapse to Nuclear Near MIsses,” by Dan Carlin.
“Long Way Home,” by Cameron Douglas.
“Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final Year of the American Civil War,” by S.C. Gwynne.
“Do You Mind If I Cancel?: (Things That Still Annoy Me),” by Gary Janetti.
“It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change,” by John Kasich.
“Leadership in War: Essential Lessons From Those Who Made History,” by Andrew Roberts.
“For Small Creatures Such As We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World,” by Sasha Sagan.
