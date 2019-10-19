Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“No Judgements,” by Meg Cabot.
“Imaginary Friend,” by Stephen Chbosky.
“The Water Dancer,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
“Quantum,” Patricia Daniels Cornwell.
“Hart’s Hollow Farm,” by Janet Dailey.
“Lethal Agent,” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills.
“The World That We Knew,” by Alice Hoffman.
“Empire of Lies,” by Raymond Khoury.
“The Topeka School,” by Ben Lerner.
“Spirit of the Season,” by Fern Michaels.
“Cilka’s Journey,” by Heather Morris.
‘Bloody Genius,” by John Sandford.
“Child’s Play,” by Danielle Steel.
Nonfiction
“Toil & Trouble,” by Augusten Burroughs.
“When Life Gives Your Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith, and Funny People,” by Jeannie Gaffigan.
“Face It,” by Debbie Harry.
“On Fire: The (Buring) Case for a Green New Deal,” by Naomi Klein.
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” by Rachel Maddow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.