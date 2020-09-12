Boonslick Regional Library popular books Sept. 12 Sep 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day Boonslick Regional LibraryFiction“The Falcon Always Wings Twice,” by Donna Andrews.“Someone to Romance,” by Mary Balogh.“No Offense,” by Meg Cabot.“Royal,” by Danielle Steel.“The Jackal,” by J.R. Ward. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Falcon Boonslick Regional Library Donna Andrews Meg Cabot Mary Balogh Danielle Steel Book × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sedalia 200 to expand free meal program for all students, children in Sedalia Sedalia Senior Center continues to offer meals, services DeFeet works on suicide prevention education Weekly Report: Pettis County Commissioners approve 911 ordinances Templeton Rose rises to meet pandemic challenges Photo: New Katy Park shelter dedicated A recap of a busy, varied week Pettis County R-V FFA receives grant Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal veteran wins over $200K on 'Tough as Nails' showTwo charged in Sedalia shootingNew coffee & dessert shop to open in SedaliaTwo Smith-Cotton seniors named National Merit semifinalistsNew counseling practice, clothing boutique open in Sedalia10th death reported in Pettis CountyCOVID-19 cases continue to increase in Pettis CountyNew Pettis County R-V principal brings diverse background to positionCats rescued in Sedalia abuse case doing wellReal Estate Transactions Sept. 8 Images Videos CommentedLetter: Community needs to pull together against COVID-19 (8)Sticking to my presidential decision (7)Gov. Mike Parson focuses on youth in agriculture (3)Joe Biden and Catholic teaching (2)Letter: Sedalia 200 made wrong choice (2)Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Pettis County (2)Additional death attributed to COVID-19 in Pettis County (2)Letter: Mask mandate not useful (2)Letter: Wearing a mask is best option (2)Letter: Radio DJ offers offensive comments (2) Upcoming Events Sep 12 Walk to End Alzheimer's Sat, Sep 12, 2020 Sep 15 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Tue, Sep 15, 2020 Sep 18 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Fri, Sep 18, 2020 Online Poll Do you plan to vote in-person or absentee in the General Election? You voted: In-person Absentee I'm not voting Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.