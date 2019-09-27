Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill,” by Reed Farrel Coleman.
‘The Sisters of Summit Avenue,” by Lynn Cullen.
“Where the Light Enters,” by Sara Donati.
“Out of Darkness, Shining Light,” by Petina Gappah.
“The Fifth Column,” by Andrew Gross.
“29 Seconds,” by T.M. Logan.
Nonfiction
“Eyes to the Wind: A Memoir of Love and Death, Hope and Resistance,” by Ady Barkan.
“Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death,” by Caitlin Doughty.
“Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know,” by Malcolm Gladwell.
“The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” by Garrett M. Graff.
“She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
“Open Borders Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?” by Michelle Malkin.
“The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite,” by Daniel Markovits.
“The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg,” by Eleanor Randolph.
“Lifespan: The Revolutionary Science of Why We age — and Why We Don’t Have To,” by David Sinclair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.